Netflix Philippines announces new subscription rates, reunites SexBomb Girls

Netflix Philippines announced their new subscription rate in a new advert featuring iconic Filipino girl group, the SexBomb Girls.

The group, featuring members Rochelle Pangilinan, Jopay Paguia, Che-che Tolentino, Sunshine Garcia, Mia Pangyarihan, and Johlan Veluz, reprised ‘The Spageti Song’ with new lyrics advertising Netflix lowering their rate from P369 per month, to P249 per month for all devices. They also wore character costumes from some of Netflix’s most popular shows, including Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Emily in Paris.

Laban lang, walang bawi! May pasabog ang Sexbomb Girls 🎉 Ang Netflix niyo, P249/month na lang for all devices na! Get nawww! 🦋#Netflix249 #SexbombGirlsXNetflix #SexbombGirls #SexbombNetflix pic.twitter.com/SQgRmHFoLQ — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) February 21, 2023

The SexBomb Girls have been widely regarded as one of the most iconic girl groups in the Philippines. Formed in 1999, they were the best-selling girl group in Asia from 1999 to 2009, prior to the rise of K-pop. They also starred in Daisy Siete, one of the longest running series on Philippine television. The show premiered in September 2003 and concluded in July 2010 after 26 seasons. Aside from ‘The Spageti Song,’ the group is known for multiple hits such as ‘Di Ko Na Mapipigilan,’ ‘Bakit Papa?’, and ‘Sumayaw Sumunod,’ among others.

In recent news, SexBomb Jopay has returned to the mainstream after the resurgence of ‘Jopay’ by Mayonnaise. The song went viral again on Filipino social media late last year. Mayonnaise frontman Monty Macalino revealed that the song was written after seeing SexBomb Jopay in a video.

Watch the original version of ‘The Spageti Song’ here: