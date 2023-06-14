Netflix renews hit Korean reality show ‘Physical: 100’ for season two

Netflix has confirmed that its popular Korean reality competition Physical: 100 will return for a second season.

Physical: 100 is a survival show where a hundred men and women with well-developed physiques compete in various challenges to determine the one contestant with the “perfect” physique. The first season debuted in January 2023 and became Netflix’s first unscripted show to top the streamer’s list of most-popular non-English TV programs.

In a press release today (June 14), Netflix confirmed that Physical: 100 has been renewed for a second season and will feature a new group of 100 contestants. Series director Jang Ho-gi also teased that the upcoming new season has “got everything taken up a notch for our global fans”.

“I’m honoured to meet a lot of contestants whom I feel are overqualified. And I’m also collaborating with many experts to make sure we have even more electrifying and well-designed quests that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats,” he added. The set for Physical: 100 season two will also be expanded from its original size of two football fields.

“We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback,” Jang continued. “We decided to retain the essence of the show – finding the perfect physique – while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.”

Last month, Netflix released the South Korean reality survival series, Siren: Survive the Island. The show saw 24 women teaming up by profession — police officers, stuntwomen, firefighters, bodyguards, athletes and soldiers — to compete for survival on a remote island until only one team remains. Watch a trailer for Siren: Survive the Island here.