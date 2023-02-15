Netflix releases sneak-peek clip from ‘Pluto’ anime adaptation

Netflix has released the first sneak-peek from its upcoming adaptation of the critically acclaimed manga Pluto.

The Pluto anime, which adapts Naoki Urasawa’s serious take on the ‘The Greatest Robot on Earth’ arc of Osamu Tezuka’s iconic Astro Boy series, follows Europol robot detective Gesicht as he investigates a series of human and robot killings. The killings appear to be aimed at the seven greatest robots capable of becoming weapons of mass destruction and humans intent on preserving the International Robot Laws granting robots equal rights, with the authorities suspecting that the killings were carried out by a robot.

The sneak peek shows off a gorgeous blend of hand-drawn and CGI elements in a noir cyberpunk version of Tezuka’s Astro Boy world, promising tense action as Gesicht attempts to solve the case.

Advertisement

Watch the sneak peek for Pluto below.

Originally listed for an anime adaptation in 2017, the Pluto adaptation was never officially announced despite Studio M2 being listed as producing the anime. It was revealed yesterday (February 14) via Japanese publisher Shogakukan that the adaptation would stream on Netflix exclusively.

A release date has yet to be announced, though the anime is currently slated to arrive sometime this year.

The streaming giant is also currently working on a live-action adaptation of the hit superhero anime series My Hero Academia, with Obi-Wan Kenobi screenwriter Joby Harold developing a script and Alice in Borderland‘s Shinsuke Sato set to direct. The project was originally announced by Legendary Entertainment in 2018 before Netflix came onboard in December last year, though further information surrounding the film including its cast and release window has been announced.