Southeast Asian Netflix franchises announce reduced subscription costs

Netflix Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines are the next in the Netflix franchises to reduce the cost of their subscription packages.

Netflix Thailand announced yesterday (February 21) that the Basic plan now costs THB169, effective immediately. The plan originally cost THB279. Users on the Basic plan will be billed accordingly during their next billing cycle. According to the Netflix website, Basic plan allows users to watch on 1 supported device at a time, unlimited access to the media on the platform, ad-free streaming, offline downloads, and gives users the option to watch in HD.

Netflix Malaysia also issued a similar announcement on the same day reducing the cost of their Basic plan from RM35 to RM28. Netflix Indonesia likewise reduced the cost of their Basic plan from RB120 to RB65.

Kali ni, dropping down is good news ✅ Starting today, our Basic Plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for both new and existing members. pic.twitter.com/lcqMpHDJW1 — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 21, 2023

Advertisement

Netflix Philippines also announced a reduction in subscription plan costs yesterday. Iconic Filipino girl group SexBomb Girls introduced the new packages via a reworked version of their hit, ‘The Spageti Song.’ Aside from reducing the cost of the Basic plan, Netflix Philippines also reduced the cost of their Standard plan from P459 to P399.

The price cuts come after Netflix announced that they would limit password sharing among accounts in some countries. Subscribers must register a “primary location” for their subscription, and those accessing the account from outside the set location must pay an extra fee. The move has been met with backlash, and since then, the streaming platform has said that the updated guidelines were uploaded as a mistake.