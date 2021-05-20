Netflix releases new ‘Trese’ teaser ahead of June premiere

Netflix Philippines has released the first teaser for the upcoming animated series Trese, an adaptation of the long-running Filipino comic of the same name.

The streamer’s “New On Netflix” montage for June 2021, released today (May 20), shows clips of main character Alexandra Trese fighting supernatural creatures with her sidekicks, the Kambal, while flying across rooftops.

Actresses Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano will lend their voices to Trese in the English and Filipino versions, respectively.

Advertisement

The montage also confirms a release date for Trese: the series will premiere on the streaming platform on June 11. See the first teaser at the 0:55 mark.

Based on the award-winning graphic novel by Filipino writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, Trese follows detective Trese as she hunts down mythical creatures and takes on a criminal syndicate in fictional Manila.

Netflix announced in 2018 that it was adapting the graphic novel as part of a slate of Asian content that also included a Pacific Rim anime series and an Altered Carbon anime film.

The streamer shared a first look at the series last October, which featured Trese surveying the Manila skyline and, in another, gripping a bloodied dagger in defence.

Aswangs of Manila, beware: Alexandra Trese is coming for you. Enjoy this very first look at TRESE, coming soon on Netflix. 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 Posted by Netflix on Monday, October 26, 2020

Advertisement

The casting of Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano was unveiled in March 2021.

Filipino-American producer Jay Oliva said in a statement reported by Inquirer Entertainment that it was important to find the right voice actresses to embody Trese. He said Mitchell “delivers a performance of strength, determination and family duty that at the very core of the character”, while Soberano “fits the character so well”.