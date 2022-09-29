Netflix removes LGBTQ tag on Jeffrey Dahmer series after backlash

Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after it was criticised by viewers.

The series was categorised with the LGBTQ tag when it was first released on September 21, but it was removed two days later on September 23, according to Variety.

At the time of its release, the show was also tagged under “ominous”, “psychological”, “horror”, “vintage crime” and “dark”.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the tag’s attachment to the series was criticised by some viewers. While Dahmer fits the category as a serial killer who was a gay man, as one viewer on TikTok noted, “this is not the representation we’re looking for”.

On Twitter, a viewer wrote: “Why would Netflix put the dahmer story under lgbtq…. that isn’t good representation like… at all.”

nah netflix wrong for filing dahmer under lgbtq 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jAQ7pCOTNs — suguru apologist (@omi_kinnie) September 22, 2022

why are people saying that netflix shouldnt have talen off the lgbtq tag on dahmer bc he was gay bruh 💀💀 the category is for representation and he was a fucking murderer and did horrible things to the people he kidnapped — antonio (@m4nkisser) September 29, 2022

Hey hi @netflix I IMPLORE you please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app 😭 pic.twitter.com/sxVhVTlPwG — Pantastically (@Sinuzaki) September 22, 2022

Why would Netflix put the dahmer story under lgbtq…..that isn’t good representation like…at all — 💫 – I Love Quinni (Heartbreak High) (@theyluvcomet) September 28, 2022

Other shows with the LGBTQ tag include Heartstopper, Sex Education and films like Call Me By Your Name.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan, follows the life and crimes of the American serial killer, who is played by Evan Peters.

A synopsis reads: “Dahmer shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.”

The series has also attracted criticism from real-life family members of Dahmer’s victims. In an interview with Insider, Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, said: “It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

She added: “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”