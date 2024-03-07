Netflix renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ for two more seasons

Netflix has announced that its live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for a second and third season.

Last night (March 7), Netflix took to social media to announced that the series has been green-lit for two more seasons. However, it is worth nothing that release dates for seasons two and three have yet to be announced.

The Avatar will return!! Seasons 2 & 3 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER are coming! pic.twitter.com/NDxSDP7kZE — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2024

The announcement comes after the first season of the Netflix series premiered in late February. The original Nickelodeon anime ran for three seasons, with Aang – played in the Netflix series by Gordon Cormier – learning the elements of water, earth and fire in seasons one, two and three respectively.

Netflix also shared a clip of Daniel Dae Kim – who plays Firelord Ozai – breaking the news of the show’s renewal to his castmates through a prank. Over a videochat, Kim told his cast mates that Netflix had tasked him with relaying “sensitive” news.

“It may not be the news that we are expecting. It was a very special show for me and I think it was for everyone else. I’m sorry if this is unexpected but they are not able to announce a season two for our show,” Kim said to Cormier and his other cast mates, who looked dejected by the news.

Kim continued: “They said they’re not able to announce a season two because they would like to announce season two and three being renewed!” His cast mates – including Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley and Kiawentiio Tarbell – immediately began cheering.

The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender scored a three-star review from James Mottram, who wrote for NME: “Admittedly, it’s quite simple, emotionally-speaking – those expecting anything deep and meaningful will probably feel short-changed. The characters are broad, notably Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), the exiled 17-year-old crown prince of the Fire Nation who is gunning for Aang.”

“Fortunately, among the adult cast are fine actors including ex-Lost star Daniel Dae Kim, who plays the tyrannical and sadistic ruler of the Fire Nation. And such is the exuberant nature of The Last Airbender, it’s hard not to get swept up in this crazed fantasy. If nothing else, it sure banishes memory of the Shyamalan travesty.”