Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for fifth season

Cobra Kai‘s fourth season isn’t set to launch on Netflix until December, and yet the streaming platform have now ordered a fifth.

The Karate Kid spin-off show has proven hugely popular for Netflix, having earned four Emmy nominations in July, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

News of the renewal broke via the show’s social media accounts. “The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season,” read the announcement on Twitter above a graphic of a burning “V”.

The fifth season is due to begin production in Atlanta this autumn.

A trailer for the fourth season was released earlier in August. An official synopsis for the latest instalment of the show reads: “Season four finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

“As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will both return for the new chapter after finally uniting in season three to take on longstanding antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Thomas Ian Griffith has also officially joined the cast list as Karate Kid villain Terry Silver . His contribution to the show was confirmed via a teaser clip in May.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Griffith said: “I never imagined I’d be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle.”