Netflix reportedly working on second season of ‘Single’s Inferno’

Netflix is reportedly working on a second season of its hit South Korean reality TV series Single’s Inferno.

Earlier today (March 24), South Korean news outlet TV Daily reported that Single’s Inferno is set to return with a second season, with specific filming and release timelines currently under discussion at Netflix. It also claimed that the casting process for the new season had already been kickstarted.

Netflix has since responded to the report, telling Maeil Kyungje in a brief statement that “nothing has been decided regarding the production of a second season for Single’s Inferno”, as translated by Soompi.

The first season of Single’s Inferno, which premiered on the streaming platform in December 2021 and concluded in January this year, starred 12 single men and women as they get to know one another with the goal of finding love on a deserted island.

Couples who successfully pair up are later sent to ‘Paradise’ for a night where they can enjoy a luxury hotel stay and ask questions regarding their age and occupations.

Single’s Inferno has since become the first-ever South Korean reality series to appear on the platform’s global Top 10 TV Shows chart, while topping the charts in several countries including Vietnam, Singapore and Korea.

