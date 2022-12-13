Netflix to air second season of Nippon TV’s ‘Old Enough!’

Netflix will be airing a second season of Japan local network Nippon TV’s long-running hit reality show Old Enough!.

The program – which pulled 20 episodes from 30-year catalog to air on Netflix last March – follows children aged two to five working on household errands for the first time, all while being surveilled from afar. The second season will launche on January 1 next year, carrying 10 more episodes from the previous edition’s 20 episodes, per Variety.

The second season will also feature the segment called “After Years”, as requested by the viewers. A popular feature by the locals, this part will present the children who appeared on the show and where they are today.

“When Netflix first streamed Old Enough! in March of this year, we were certain that this best kept secret of ours would be widely appreciated by the global audience, and we are so happy that it did,” Nippon TV’s Miyata Keisuke commented. “Furthermore, it has led to international format sales of the beloved show as well.”

Old Enough! has been played in Japan for more than three decades. It has earned adaptations in different countries, including Italy, the U.K., Vietnam and China. Singapore’s version will be having a third season while The Netherlands has the program under consideration.