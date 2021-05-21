Netflix shares bloodstained official trailer for ‘Trese’, confirms Darren Criss and Nicole Scherzinger for voice cast

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the animated adaptation of the award-winning Filipino graphic novel Trese.

The streamer has also unveiled new names for both the English and Filipino voice casts. Joining Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano, who will voice protagonist Alexandra Trese, the English voice cast will include Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones and Nicole Scherzinger.

The trailer, which premiered on Friday (May 21), introduces Trese‘s fictional Manila and Alexandra’s bloody, violent job investigating and taking down supernatural foes of the criminal underworld.

Advertisement

The animated series, as confirmed by Netflix yesterday, will premiere on June 11. All six episodes will be released at once. Watch the Trese trailer below.

Besides Criss, Briones and Scherzinger, the English voice cast of Trese will include Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba) and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender). Mitchell – of You and Pretty Little Liars fame – will voice Trese in the English language version.

Soberano will voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino version of the show and will be joined by Simon dela Cruz as Crispin and Basilio, Apollo Abraham as Captain Guerrero, Christopher Carlo Caling as Hank, Christian Velarde as Nuno, and Eugene Adalia as Anton Trese.

Filipino band UDD – formerly known as Up Dharma Down – will contribute the original song ‘Paagi’ to Trese for its soundtrack.

Advertisement

Netflix had announced in 2018 that it was adapting the graphic novel, written by Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, as part of a slate of Asian content alongside a Pacific Rim anime series and an Altered Carbon anime film. In 2020, the streamer offered a first look at the Trese series.