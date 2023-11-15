Netflix shares premiere date for third season of ‘Single’s Inferno’

Netflix has announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated third season of South Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno.

On November 15, Tudum by Netflix shared through a new interview with former Single’s Inferno contestant DEX that the third season of the popular reality series will be hitting the streaming platform on December 12. However, Netflix has yet to share any teasers or trailers for the upcoming season.

In the same interview, Tudum also revealed that Single’s Inferno 3 will see a new set of rules for contestants, according to the series’ producers, described as “substantially different” to those of seasons one and two.

As previously announced, Kim Jin-young – better known as DEX – will be returning to Single’s Inferno 3 as part of its panel of emcees. Aside from him, the mainstay hosts from previous seasons – TV personality Hong Jin-kyung, Island actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun and former Phantom member Hanhae – will return to host season three.

When asked about what he’s looking forward to as an emcee for season three, DEX told the outlet: “I think the most important thing and what I’m looking forward to seeing the most is the level of [authenticity] the cast of Single’s Inferno 3 will bring.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DEX also shared his hopes for a stronger sense of cohesion on set between the emcees and participants, saying, “I hope we will feel like we are on the island alongside the cast and relate to the cast because of how well immersed they are on the island.”

Season three of Single’s Inferno was first confirmed back in February, when Netflix unveiled its line-up of unscripted Korean content for 2023. At that time, the streaming service also unveiled Physical: 100 – which has since been renewed for a second season – and Siren: Survive the Island.

