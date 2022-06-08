Netflix shares sneak peek at massive ‘One Piece’ live-action set pieces

Netflix has shared a first look at some of the massive life-sized sets for its upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece.

READ MORE: Netflix ‘One Piece’ live-action remake: cast, characters and everything we know so far

In a new behind-the-scenes video posted onto Netflix’s YouTube and social media pages, actor Ińaki Godoy – who will play lead protagonist Luffy – and show runners Steve Maeda and Matt Owns give fans of the best-selling manga and anime series a sneak peek at the construction of the upcoming show’s huge set pieces.

Advertisement

Watch the video below.

The video kicks off with a greeting from Godoy, Maeda and Owens, who reveal that they are currently in production in South Africa. They also share glimpses of the concept art of several iconic ships that fans have come to expect from the live-action series.

The video then transitions to a time-lapse of a life-sized set of the famed Baratie bar being constructed, along with Arlong’s map room and a very quick look at the Miss Love Duck ship.

Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. pic.twitter.com/lwmoA9FXfa — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 6, 2022

Netflix has also announced the addition of six new cast members for the show. Alexander Maniatis (Warrior) will play Klahadore, Steven Ward (The Day We Didn’t Meet) will portray Mihawk, Craig Fairbrass (For Queen and Country) will play Chef Zeff.

Advertisement

The new additions are rounded out by Langley Kirkwood (Warrior, Banshee) as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots (Home Affairs: A Love Story) as Kaya and Chioma Umeala (Isono) as Nojiko.

It was reported in January 2020 that Netflix had ordered 10 episodes for the first season of the series. Each episode’s runtime has yet to be revealed. A release date for the series has also not been announced, although it will be available exclusively on Netflix upon release.