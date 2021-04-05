Netflix Singapore removed two drug-related titles from platform in 2020

Netflix has removed two drug-related titles from its Singapore platform, the streaming service recently said.

Netflix’s annual Environmental, Social, Governance report for 2020, released last week (March30), stated that in May 2020, it complied with a “written demand” by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove the series Cooked with Cannabis. IMDA later made a similar request regarding the film Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics in August 2020, which Netflix also complied with.

“Singapore has a zero-tolerance stance against drugs,” said an IMDA spokesperson in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

“The content code serves to protect the young from unsuitable content (including inappropriate content that glorifies or encourages drug and substance abuse), maintain community norms and values, and safeguard public interests, while allowing adults to make informed choices.”

This is not a first in Singapore. Netflix had previously removed the shows Cooking on High, The Legend on 420 and Disjointed in 2018 at IMDA’s request. Other shows that have been removed from Netflix Singapore include Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation Of Christ in 2019, and The Last Hangover in 2020.

Cooked with Cannabis is a reality television series where three chefs compete for a cash prize by making cannabis-infused meals. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, on the other hand, is a documentary film in which celebrities – including A$AP Rocky, Nick Offerman and the late Anthony Bourdain and Carrie Fisher – share stories about their experiences with hallucinogenic drugs.

Netflix also revealed in its report that it removed two shows from its Turkey platform: the controversial French drama Cuties and an episode of political thriller Designated Survivor.