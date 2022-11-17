Netflix drops trailer for Korean reality dating series ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Netflix has unveiled the first visual for the forthcoming second season of its hit Korean reality dating series Single’s Inferno.

Single’s Inferno, which premiered with its first season in December last year, features a group of singles living together on a remote island dubbed Inferno, where they aren’t allowed to divulge their age and professions to each other as they find love.

The only way to make it off the island and get themselves to Paradise, characterised by luxurious hotel suites, is to find romance by matching and pairing themselves with another contestant. The new trailer for the series’ much-anticipated second season features glimpses of the new group of contestants as they struggle to escape Inferno. Notably, the identities of the contestants have so far been kept under wraps.

Premiering on December 13, Single’s Inferno season two was officially confirmed by Netflix in April, and was looking to cast “singles who can achieve love with their honest and confident charm” at the time of the announcement.

The first season of the hugely popular reality dating series became the first-ever South Korean reality programme to claim a spot on Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 TV ranking earlier this year in January. It also brought global fame to many of its contestants, a number of whom are social media influencers, YouTubers, singers and models.

One Season 1 contestant, Kang So-yeon, released a single titled ‘Loca Loca’ as a solo musician in June. Described as a “special gift” for fans, ‘Loca Loca’ marked Kang’s first music since she took a break from the entertainment industry in 2013 following the disbandment of her co-ed K-pop group WE.

In other Korean drama news, Disney+ announced that its upcoming Korean original series Big Bet, starring Choi Min-sik, Sohn Seok-gu and more, will be making a global premiere on the platform on December 21. Watch the latest teaser here.