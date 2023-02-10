Netflix confirms season 3 of ‘Single’s Inferno’, shares 2023 slate of Korean reality shows

Following the recent success of survival show Physical: 100, Netflix has announced a new season of its dating series Single’s Inferno and unveiled its line-up of unscripted Korean content for 2023.

In a press release earlier today (February 10), the streaming service announced plans to premiere at least eight unscripted titles on the platform this year. Among these are survival shows Physical: 100 and Siren: Survive the Island, and the third season of dating reality series Single’s Inferno.

Advertisement

Physical: 100 is a survival show where a hundred men and women with well-developed physiques compete in various challenges to determine the one contestant with the “perfect” physique. The series premiered on January 24 and is currently the second most-viewed non-English series on Netflix.

Another survival series on Netflix’s slate of Korean content is Siren: Survive the Island. Set to premiere sometime in the second quarter of 2023, this show will see 24 of South Korea’s fittest women, from different backgrounds, fighting for their survival on an uninhabited island.

Hit dating series Single’s Inferno is also set to return for a third season during the fourth quarter of the year. The new season, which follows a group of singles living together on an island in the hopes of finding love, is set to feature new rules and locations. Its second season ran from December 2022 to January 2023.

Netflix is also set to further feed on the appetite for zombie series with Zombieverse. Featuring set work from the All of Us Are Dead art team and zombie actors trained by the choreographers from Kingdom, participants must find shelter, search for food and complete other quests in a show where Seoul has been transformed into a zombie world.

Advertisement

Mind game-based survival show Devil’s Plan is arriving on Netflix within the third quarter of the year. Participants in the show, which will include several celebrities and influencers, are invited to reveal their true selves and remove their social masks. Devil’s Plan will be produced by mystery entertainment producer Jeong Jong-yeon, best known for his work with The Great Escape, The Genius and High School Mystery Club.

Hosted by Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and The Veil’s Kim Ji-eun, 19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty) follows a group of 19-year-olds a week before they turn 20 as they learn about practical life skills and prepare for adulthood away from their parents’ homes.

Apart from its confirmed slate of unscripted reality shows, Netflix is also set to premiere its first “mid-form” show this year. These shows have a 30-minute run time and require only three to four months of production.

Netflix’s unveiling of its unscripted series follows its January announcement of its 2023 slate of Korean movies and TV shows, including Gyeongseong Creature and Black Knight, plus returning series Sweet Home, D.P and The Glory.