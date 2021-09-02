Things get bloody in the thrilling new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

Netflix has unveiled an exciting and thrilling new trailer for its upcoming Korean survival series, Squid Game.

Squid Game follows a group of people who have been captured to play twisted versions of their childhood games for a chance to win a prize sum of KRW 45.6million. In the new trailer, released today (September 2), it gives viewers a deeper look into the show’s sinister plot and the consequences that lie ahead. “A player who refuses to play will be eliminated,” a voiceover in the clip says.

Watch it below.

The new Squid Game trailer also shares glimpses of the main cast as they form plans to stick together and unite to become strongest team in order to survive the ordeal. The games’ presumed orchestrator is also shown off, wearing a futuristic black mask.

Arriving on Netflix on September 17, Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae (Deliver Us From Evil), Park Hae-Soo (Memories Of The Alhambra, Money Heist), Wi Ha-Jun (Romance Is A Bonus Book), model Jung Ho-Yeon, Heo Sung-Tae (Racket Boys), Kim Joo-Ryoung (When My Love Blossoms), and more.

Back in August, director and writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk (The Fortress, Silenced), shared in an interview that the show’s concept came to him over a decade ago. “I wanted to make a survival drama that was the most Korean,” he said, adding that he “wanted to create a sense of connection between the nostalgic games we played in our childhood and the sense of never-ending competition that modern adults feel”.