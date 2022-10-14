NewsTV News

Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ leaves viewers frustrated with “horrendous” ending

Spoilers ahead

By Adam Starkey
The Watcher
Naomi Watts in 'The Watcher' CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix thriller series The Watcher has been criticised by viewers over its climax.

Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, the seven-episode miniseries is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.

The show is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, known for their collaborations on Glee, The Politician, Ratched and most recently, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Much like the actual case, which went unsolved, The Watcher ends on a similarly ambiguous note, with no concrete reveal of who the stalker actually is.

Some viewers, while praising the series, have expressed their frustration at the show’s lack of resolution, writing: “Binge watched the watcher today. I am in no way content at the ending. Sort of wished I just never watched it now.”

Another wrote: “Just binged The Watcher on Netflix.. Awesome plot, horrendous ending.”

You can check out more reactions below.

In the real-life case from 2014, The Watcher sent three letters to Maria and Derek Broaddus, telling them they were being watched and warning them of making changes to the house. Eight years later, The Watcher has never been identified.

Maria and Derek never made the house on 657 Boulevard their home due to the letters, despite paying $1.3million (£1.1million) for the property. They eventually sold the house in 2018 for significantly less.

The Watcher is available to stream on Netflix.

