Netflix to add 28 Singaporean films and shows: ‘Wet Season’, ‘Long Long Time Ago 4’, ‘Mr Unbelievable’ and more

Netflix will add 28 Singaporean films, documentaries and series to its streaming platform in time for National Day (August 9). Find the complete list below.

The streamer will begin adding its selected shows to the platform from August 4 onwards, with the last of its additions for the month arriving on August 9.

Headlining the upcoming additions are award-winning series Last Madame (August 6) and Anthony Chen’s film Wet Season (August 9). Other notable productions include the Jack Neo film Long Long Time Ago 4: The Diam Diam Era Part 2 and Mr Unbelievable, a spin-off film from actor and comedian Chen Tianwen’s viral music video from 2015 that spawned quotables such as “I so stunned like vegetable”.

Last Madame, starring Joanne Peh, won the award for Best Asian Drama at the Asia Contents Awards in October last year. The 2019 series beat out acclaimed shows such as Kingdom and Crash Landing On You to clinch the top honour.

Wet Season explores a complicated bond between a Mandarin teacher and her student. The film was selected as Singapore’s official entry for consideration at the Oscars earlier this year, and joins Chen’s film Ilo Ilo on the streamer.

A number of award-winning documentaries are also being introduced onto the platform. These include two docs by To Singapore, with Love director Tan Pin Pin: her 2017 film In Time To Come and her 2005 production Singapore Gaga.

Other documentary titles include The Skin We Wear, Butterfly Children, and The Negotiators.

The additions will be split into categories such as Best In Class, Local Laughs, The Good Ol’ Days, More Familiar Faces, Love In The City, Crime And Order and Singapore IRL.

The complete list of Netflix Singapore additions in August 2021 is:

From Beijing To Moscow (August 4)

Get Real Season 17 (August 4)

One Day That Changed Asia (August 5)

Undercover Asia Season 8 (August 5)

Titoudao (August 5)

When Hainan Meets Teochew (August 5)

One Last Dance (August 5)

1400 (August 5)

Greedy Ghost (August 6)

Last Madame (August 6)

Forensik (August 6)

Inside The Children’s ICU (August 6)

Days Of Disaster (August 6)

The Negotiators (August 6)

In Search Of Frog Boys (August 6)

Wild City: Forest Life (August 6)

Wild City: Secret World (August 6)

A Big Little Murder (August 6)

Judgement Day (August 7)

Butterfly Children (August 7)

In Time To Come (August 7)

Long Long Time Ago 4: The Diam Diam Era Part 2 (August 8)

Mr. Unbelievable (August 8)

Wet Season (August 9)

Downstairs (August 9)

Singapore Gaga (August 9)

The Skin We Wear (August 9)

A Frame In Time (August 9)