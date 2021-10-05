Netflix to remove ‘Squid Game’ phone number scenes following complaint

Netflix will edit scenes involving phone numbers from Squid Game after a real number was accidentally included in the show.

The hugely popular series, which is set to be Netflix’s biggest, came under fire after it included the number belonging to a real man in the show.

The Korean citizen’s number was printed on a business card that featured in the series’ first episode. As a result of the show’s international success, the man in question has been receiving thousands of calls from fans.

The scene caught the attention of UK regulatory body Ofcom, who called out Netflix for neglecting to catch the error.

Now, the streaming platform and the show’s production company Siren Pictures Inc are working to resolve the problem.

“Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary,” said Netflix via The Independent.

The news comes in the wake of Netflix being sued by a South Korean internet provider following a big surge in traffic due to the streaming service’s popularity. The provider claimed that the surge was down to an influx of people watching shows like Squid Game.

In their claim, SK said that Netflix is South Korea’s second-largest generator of traffic behind YouTube, and that other big firms such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook all pay network usage fees that the top two don’t.

Elsewhere, star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about her breakout role in the hit TV series and what she plans to do following her success.

“I think I wanted confirmation that I was really suitable for the character,” she added. With Hwang’s advice and senior actors’ support, I was able to successfully complete my given role in Squid Game,” she told The Korea Herald.