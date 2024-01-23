Netflix to show WWE Raw wrestling from 2025

WWE‘s weekly flagship wrestling programme Raw will be shown on Netflix from next year.

Starting in January 2025, Netflix will become the exclusive new home of Raw in the US, Canada, UK and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time. This also marks Raw‘s departure from linear television after 31 years.

Netflix is also set to show all WWE shows and specials outside the US, including its other weekly shows SmackDown and NXT, as well as the company’s Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, president of WWE’s holding company TKO, in a press release. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” added Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

In other WWE news, it has been announced that Cody Rhodes will be the WWE 2K24 cover star. The game will be released March 8.

Meanwhile, the deluxe edition of the game will celebrate the company’s female roster of wrestlers, with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the cover.