Netflix reveals trailer and release date for crime thriller series ‘Copycat Killer’

Netflix has revealed the trailer and release date for their adaptation of Japanese writer Miyuki Miyabe’s ‘Momohan’, dubbed Copycat Killer.

The Chinese language crime thriller series will premiere globally on Netflix this March 31 and stars Wu Kang-ren as a no-nonsense prosecutor hunting down Taiwan’s first-ever serial killer in ’90s Taipei. The game of cat and mouse evolves into something bigger as the killer turns his notoriety into the subject of national interest as he mocks the idea of law and justice.

In a statement from series co-director Henri Chang shared by Netflix, he said of the series, “We hope to portray more facets of each character and their thoughts and reflections within an intriguing narrative.”

“While the story begins with ‘evil’ as we know it, there is a lot more to reflect on and take away from the series,” he concluded.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’ Copycat Killer below.

Also starring in the series are Alice Ko, Tuo Tsung-hua, Yao Chun-yao, Fandy Fan, Cammy Chiang, and Hsia Teng-Hung, with We Are The Champions director Chang Jung-chi co-directing. Netflix has revealed that Wu’s former co-star in Light the Night, Ruby Lin, will also make a guest appearance on the series.

In other recent Netflix news, the streaming giant revealed the first trailer and release date for Indonesian director Lucky Kuswandi’s coming-of-age drama Dear David last week on February 2. Starring Shenina Cinnamon in her first role since her performance in romantic teen drama Cross The Line last year, the film tells the story of Laras, a straight-A student whose life is turned upside down when her secret erotic fantasy blog about herself and her classmate David is discovered.

Dear David is set to premiere on Netflix this February 9.