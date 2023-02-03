Watch the intense trailer for the final season of Netflix’s ‘Ultraman’ anime series

Netflix has shared an action-packed trailer for the final season of its Ultraman anime series.

The trailer, which arrived on Friday (February 3), teases the main protagonist Shinjiro Hayata battling new adversaries Valcure and Mephisto, as he struggles to contain his powers.

Due to air worldwide on the streaming platform in spring this year, the brief teaser for the third and final season of the 3D-CG manga series shows Shinjiro battling a slew of monsters, and even his own allies, while being seen as an increasing threat to mankind after his uncontrollable powers lead to the destruction of a city.

Watch the trailer below.

“The world of Ultraman as seen through the lens of directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki heads into the final chapter at last!” a description of the teaser read.

“Will the six warriors — Ultraman, Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro — finally put an end to the battle with the aliens?”

Netflix began airing the first season of the series on April 1, 2019. Season two of the show, which rolled out on April 14, 2022, included Hiroki Uchiyama as the series director, and Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi as music composers. Helmed by Viz Media, the anime series was also co-produced by Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts.

According to Anitrenz, the Ultraman manga series – published under the Hero Comics label – first emerged in 2011, with 19 tankboubon volumes issued to date.