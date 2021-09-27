EXO’s Kai, SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul and actress Jo Bo-ah to star in Netflix’s ‘New World’

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming South Korean variety series New World.

New World takes places across six days on a picturesque island, where its star-studded cast – comprising EXO’s Kai, SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul, SECHKIES’ Eun Ji-won, actors Lee Seung-gi and Jo Bo-ah, and comedian Park Na-rae — compete in a series of games.

“No way! It’s way too nice,” one cast member exclaims as they step onto the resort-like island. The clip then cuts to a scene of the six celebrities cheering with drinks over their arrival on the island: “I wish everyday was like today.”

The trailer soon takes a turn as the celebrities begin to compete against one another. “That team is going down,” someone declares, while Lee is seen wrestling a small wooden box away from the rest of the cast.

A montage of the cast chasing one another down all over the island begins, littered with exclamations of “no one is trustworthy here!” and “every man for themselves here” as they engage in a treasure-hunt.

The variety series will showcase the friendships between its cast members, as well as betrayals along the way as they participate in the games. According to the new trailer, it the show will premiere on Netflix on November 20.

In other Korean entertainment news, Netflix has released the first teaser video for its upcoming revenge-thriller series My Name. Starring rising actress Han So-hee (Nevertheless), the series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on October 15.