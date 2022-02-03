Netflix unveils cast of upcoming Korean original series ‘Mask Girl’

Netflix Korea has announced its upcoming small-screen adaptation of the webtoon Mask Girl.

Earlier today (February 3), the streaming platform unveiled the title and cast of the new series, which revolves around an ordinary office employee, Kim Mo-mi, who livestreams as a broadcast jockey by night. Insecure about her physical appearance, Mo-mi dons a mask during her broadcasts.

Actress Go Hyun-jung will be starring in the series’ leading role, marking her first project since last year’s Reflection of You. Joining her is Ahn Jae-hong, who is known for his comedic roles in Reply 1988 and Fight For My Way. According to Soompi, Ahn is set to play Mo-mi’s coworker, Joo Oh-nam, who has a crush on her. The pair eventually get swept up in an unexpected incident.

Additionally, veteran actress Yeom Hye-ran (The Uncanny Encounter) stars as Kim Kyung-ja, Oh-nam’s mother. She is said to be a woman who is “born unlucky,” and lives only to take care of her son following her divorce from her husband.

The official release date for Mask Girl has yet to be revealed at the time of writing. However, the series is expected to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Last month, Netflix unveiled its new promotional trailer previewing over 20 of its its upcoming Korean titles due out in 2022, including dramas, variety shows and movies.

Among these are the highly anticipated romance drama Twenty Five Twenty One starring Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden) and Nam Joo-hyuk (Start-up), as well as UFO mystery series Glitch starring Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-been.