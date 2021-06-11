Netflix unveils three new anime projects from slate of upcoming series and films

Netflix has teased fans with a promising slate of anime content on the horizon.

On day four of its Geeked Week, the streaming service announced updates on several anime series and films premiering on its platform in the coming months. The list includes previously announced titles like Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Shaman King, Godzilla: Singular Point and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway. However, Netflix also unveiled three new productions in the pipeline.

The first is Exception, a space horror anime based on an original story by Hirotaka Adachi, also known by his pen name Otsuichi. The series will notably feature the character design work of Final Fantasy‘s Yoshitaka Amano.

Netflix gave fans a brief look into the show’s creepy direction in a teaser poster. See it here:

An anime sequel to the 2017 live-action film Bright was also announced. Titled Bright: Samurai Soul, the film turns the dial back to a fictional Meiji-era Japan where “the power of wands influenced the critical direction of Japan history”.

A still from the film showing the two lead characters was posted on social media, mirroring the original film’s unlikely pairing of an orc and human. The film is set to be directed by Kyohei Ishiguro (Children Of The Whales).

Netflix also introduced Make My Day, a horror sci-fi tale currently in development. “On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants,” its description reads. “Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?”

There are no names publicly attached to the film – nor a release date – but concept art was unveiled by Netflix to give a glimpse into its otherworldly, wintry setting.

Aside from its anime slate, Netflix also announced a handful of new animated series: an update of ’80s cult classic Masters Of The Universe, a film adaptation of Nickelodeon series The Loud House, and a new series based on Norse mythology by Zack Snyder entitled Twilight Of The Gods.