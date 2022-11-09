Netflix’s most popular show worldwide isn’t ‘Stranger Things’, new study reveals

Squid Game has beaten Stranger Things and Bridgerton to clinch the title as Netflix‘s most popular show worldwide, according to new research.

In a study conducted by SimpleGhar, which calculated the most popular original productions across Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+ based on Google search data, the South Korean survival series topped search data in 126 countries to become the most popular show overall.

When it came to measuring the search data for Netflix shows specifically, Squid Game was followed by Elite and Bridgerton, which both topped results in three countries respectively. Stranger Things topped the results in one country: Brazil.

This data was collected in June 2022 shortly after the release of the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season four and before the show’s final two episodes on July 1, 2022.

According to the study, Netflix’s most popular film is Don’t Look Up, which topped the results in 42 countries, followed by Red Notice with 25 countries.

CODA, which won the Oscar for Best Picture this year, became Apple TV+’s most popular film by topping search data in 71 countries. On Disney+, Marvel’s Black Widow beat Cruella and Luca to become the most popular film.

Amazon’s animated series Invincible also proved the most popular over The Wheel Of Time and The Boys. This data would perhaps look different, however, following the release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in September which broke viewing records for the platform.

You can check out the breakdown of the data by individual country and platform here.

A second season of Squid Game was confirmed to be in development by Netflix in June, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Teasing what to expect in season two, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: “Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season two is coming. The man in the suit with Ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”