‘Nevertheless’ actor Chae Jong-hyeop on the “ups and downs” in his career

Rising South Korean actor Chae Jong-hyeop has opened up about how his career has evolved.

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, the 28-year-old actor talked about his past few years in the acting industry, as well as his recent roles. Having previously worked as a model, Chae nabbed his first major acting role in the 2019 sports drama Stove League.

“When my agency contacted me to tell me I was being cast in Stove League, I thought they were joking at first,” the actor confessed, as translated by Soompi. “But it was really happening. I called my parents first with a shaking voice, so they asked what had happened. The tears just came pouring out.”

Earlier this year, Chae had played the role of Yang Do-hyeok in the hit romance series Nevertheless, starring Han So-hee and Song Kang, and starred in the fantasy drama The Witch’s Diner. The actor also revealed that it had taken him over four years to get casted in roles that had names.

“Rather than dividing it into my first year and my second year, the time from my debut up until now feels like one chapter,” he shared, reflecting on his journey as an actor. “It was a time where, after a lot of ups and downs, I was able to do what I love and gain experience.”

Later, Chae discussed his propensity to play more gentle characters. The actor shared that while he would like to try different types of roles, performing well in his current roles is of “utmost importance” to him. “I don’t think it’s good to try to change out of the blue if I can’t do it well,” he explained.

