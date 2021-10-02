A new ‘Cruel Intentions’ reboot for television is reportedly on the way

A new Cruel Intentions television re-boot is reportedly in the works.

The film of Cruel Intentions was released in 1999 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

According to Deadline, the reboot is in the works via IMDB TV and will feature “two ruthless step-siblings” seeking to stay at the top of “the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, DC college.”

Deadline added: “After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations – even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.”

The original film received mixed reviews on its release, but was a huge commercial success at the box office, earning almost five times its original budget.

Last year, Gellar and Blair reenacted their famous Cruel Intentions kiss – but with a 2020 twist.

The pair, who starred alongside Witherspoon and Phillippe in the 1999 teen movie, took home the Legendary Lip Lock award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time last December.

Reuniting to accept the award at MTV’s virtual ceremony, Gellar and Blair attempted to recreate the kiss but were unsuccessful after being foiled by a piece of social distancing apparatus. You can watch the moment here.

Reflecting on the kiss and why it has stood the test of time, Blair said: “I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

While Gellar added: “It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture.”