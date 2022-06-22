New Korean reality show to give K-pop boybands a second chance at fame

JTBC is set to launch a new reality series aimed at giving boybands a second shot at stardom.

Through a series of teasers released earlier this week, the Korean cable network announced the upcoming reality TV series called Peak Time. The series is set to feature boy groups that have already debuted but have not found their footing in the industry.

“We will feature acts that perhaps lost their star power during the pandemic, have gone through a long hiatus, have had a major lineup change, rookies in need of promotion, and others who hope to prove their potential outside of Korea,” JTBC said of the show in a press statement, per The Korea Herald.

Advertisement

According to Peak Time’s production team, the competing boyband will be vying for a chance to perform at a showcase stage to be aired worldwide. Over the course of the show, the groups will be coached by experts on production, performance, visual direction and other skills relevant to K-pop idols.

Notably, Peak Time will be helmed by Yoon Hyun-joon and Ma Gun-young, the chief producer and producer behind JTBC’s Sing Again. That show, which initially aired in 2020, gave undiscovered solo acts a chance to make a name for themselves.

Peak Time’s production team is currently accepting applications from potential contestants through the show’s official website and social media accounts. The show is set to air in the first half of 2023, and further details on Peak Time are expected to be released in the coming days.