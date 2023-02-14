New ‘Pokémon’ anime series to premiere in April

The release date for a new Pokémon anime series has been revealed by TV Tokyo alongside a visual of the series’ protagonists.

In a statement shared with Japanese website 4Gamer on February 10, TV Tokyo revealed that the new series will begin airing this April 14. The series is set to be a departure from the long-running series centred around the adventures of Ash Ketchum, with TV Tokyo also revealing a new visual for the anime starring the trainers Roy and Liko.

The series will feature Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, with TV Tokyo also revealing that the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza will appear in its Shiny form.

Longtime Pokémon series protagonists Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, who first debuted in 1997, finally won the Pokémon World Championship over a four-episode battle aired in December last year. The moment was also the closing chapter of Ash and Pikachu’s journey after 1200 episodes and 25 years leading the franchise and featured a host of returning characters including his iconic first companions Brock and Misty.

In other recent Pokémon news, the Generation 1 Pokémon Kadabra will finally return to the trading card game after illusionist and magician Uri Geller “released” The Pokémon Company from a ban on the character. Geller had originally sued The Pokémon Company in 2000 over Kadabra’s appearance, which he argued was based on himself.

In a statement shared with Pokémon TCG fansite PokeBeach, Geller explained that the fans and his granddaughters had led to his change of heart. “Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I admit I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. Forgive me,” he said.

Kadabra is expected to return in The Pokémon Card 151 set, which is believed to have a released date of June 16, 2023