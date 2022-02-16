New ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1932’ in the works at Paramount+

The Yellowstone TV franchise is set to continue with 1932, as well as more of its other prequel series 1883.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. The show follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, and various family dramas at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, national park, and developers.

1932 will see a new Yellowstone origin story set to follow a new generation of Duttons against the desolate backdrop of the Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Paramount+ has also announced more of spin-off show 1883, but did not confirm whether that would mean a renewal or more episodes. Following its December premiere, the show became Paramount+’s most-watched original series.

In a statement, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, praised the “incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883” that had “fuelled phenomenal new records” for the programmer.

“Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series,” Giles continued. “We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, added: “While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties.

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

No further information, including cast and a premiere date, have been shared yet concerning 1932.

