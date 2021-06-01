Succession star Nicholas Braun has said that he is developing a script for a “social horror movie” about reality shows.

In an interview with GQ, Braun confirmed that he had been watching reality shows during lockdown while waiting for Succession season three to begin production. At the same time, he began to work on his screenplay. “I find reality shows to be kind of horrific,” he said.

The actor has had a productive lockdown, a lot of which he spent in Los Angeles with friend and fellow actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (best known for playing McLovin’ in Superbad).

During that time, Braun created lockdown song ‘Antibodies (Do You Have The)‘ after a call out for collaborators via his Instagram account.

The song to date has been played more than a million times across Spotify and YouTube. Braun is now signed with Atlantic Records off the back of its success.

Succession season three’s air date is yet to be confirmed. Though details of the new chapter are limited, Braun said of his onscreen relationship with Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom: “Tom and Greg’s relationship continues to be rocky. And there’s a deep love for one another under it all. That’s all I can say.”

Additions to the cast for the new season include Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Braun will next be seen on the big screen in comedy thriller Zola. The film, which stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, is based on former waitress A’Ziah Wells Kin’s viral Twitter thread about a weekend away in Florida that got violently derailed.