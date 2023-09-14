Nicholas Lyndhurst has a pint with Kelsey Grammer in ‘Frasier’ reboot trailer

A trailer has been released for the upcoming reboot of Frasier – check it out above.

Led by showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the revival series sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier, alongside Jack Cutmore Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as university professor Alan and Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague, Olivia.

Other cast members include Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Ahead of the show’s premiere on October 12 in the US, a behind-the-scenes look at the series will be released on October 6 on Paramount+. The half-hour special, Frasier: Inside The Series, is hosted by Kevin Frazier and features interviews with the cast and creators behind the revival.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Dr. Frasier Crane begins the next chapter of his life in Boston and has new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

As revealed by Cheers co-creator James Burrows, the pilot episode will feature a tribute to John Mahoney, who died at the age of 77 in 2018. The actor played Frasier’s father Martin Crane in all eleven seasons of the original show from 1993 to 2004.

“It’s a wonderful scene at the end of the show,” Burrows, who directs the first two episodes of the reboot, told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s about two-and-a-half, three minutes without any laughs. You’ve got to be brave to do that.”

Grammer also serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

Frasier’s first two episodes premiere October 12 in the US and October 13 in the UK on Paramount+. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.