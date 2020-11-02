Nick Frost has teased a potential second season of Truth Seekers following the Amazon Prime Video show’s debut over the weekend.

The series sees Frost reunite with Simon Pegg once again, with the former playing an amateur paranormal investigator called Gus Roberts who teams up with new partner Elton John (Samson Kayo) to film ghost sightings.

All eight episodes of season one dropped over the weekend, and according to Frost they already have ideas for at least two follow-ups.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, the actor revealed: “We’re talking about it. That’s all down to Amazon. Hopefully, people enjoy the show and watch it, and want a bit more. We definitely have ideas for a second, and even a third, you know.

“It would be lovely to do it again,” Frost continued. “I would like to be Gus again. I’d like to hang out with Samson and Susan Wokoma in that big van, eating biscuits and shit. We also get a chance to go to haunted locations, so I’ve got my little torch and we just creep around and see what’s what.”

Kayo added: “I’d love to do it again, I’d definitely love to go again.”

In NME‘s three-star review of Truth Seekers, we wrote: “Populated by ‘malevolent entities’ and likeable heroes, Truth Seekers pastiches Ghostbusters through the lens of two of Britain’s greatest modern exports; it’s just a shame one of them feels oddly absent.

Advertisement

“Pegg and Frost’s idiosyncratic, referential humour doesn’t rear its head as much as usual, and so after conquering the zombie, cop and body-snatcher sub-genres, they’ve almost done themselves a disservice here. Expectations were high, but maybe, just maybe, their powers are starting to wane.”