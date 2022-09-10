Nick Fury returns in first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Secret Invasion at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

Secret Invasion is a six-part series which sees Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull warrior Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes.

The supporting cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clark, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo.

In the series, Fury teams up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion on Earth.

Speaking about the series at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Smulders said: “Like Kevin [Feige] was saying, this is a darker show. It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are – are they Skrull or are they human.”

Secret Invasion is set to be released on Disney+ in 2023.