Nicolas Cage in talks for live-action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ TV series

Nicolas Cage has confirmed that he’s in talks to star in the live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series.

Cage, who voiced the titular character in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, revealed in a recent interview with Collider at SXSW that he’s been having “conversation[s]” about reprising the role for the upcoming show.

“Well, I can say that we have been talking,” he said. “It’s no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favourite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee’s masterpiece.

“I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing’s definitive yet. It’s just conversation.”

In December, it was announced that The Punisher writer Steve Lightfoot will serve as showrunner for the series, which is being developed by Into the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Belonging to the Marvel Noir universe, the character is an alternative version of Spider-Man who operates in New York during the Great Depression. It’s been reported that the series will take place in Noir’s own 1930s universe, and will not follow Peter Parker as the main character.

In 2022, Amazon and Sony unveiled a multi-series deal to develop a number of Spider-Man spin-offs for Prime Video, with the first of those set to be Silk: Spider Society. However, writing on that series has reportedly been “paused”.

Elsewhere, a release date for Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, the conclusion to the animated trilogy, is still yet to receive an official release date. The film was originally scheduled for March 29, 2024, but it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, as the voice cast were unable to complete dialogue recording in time.

Following the strike’s conclusion in November, Christopher Miller confirmed production on Beyond The Spider-Verse is underway.