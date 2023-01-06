Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ has come out as gay

Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay.

The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

In the caption of the TikTok, Schnapp wrote that he was “more similar to Will than [he] thought” – in reference to Schnapp confirming that the character of Will was gay last year. Originally saying that it was “up to the audience’s interpretation” in May, Schnapp said in July that Byers’ gayness was “100 per cent clear”.

“I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just, like, all of a sudden be gay,” he said to Variety at the time.

Stranger Things‘ fourth season was released in two parts between May and July 2022. It came in at number eight in NME‘s list of the 20 best TV shows of 2022. “Season four might be its most astonishing and satisfying refresh yet,” Thomas Smith wrote. “By fully embracing ’80s-inspired horror, the show generated its most compelling villain yet: Vecna, an alternative dimension-dwelling baddie played by Jamie Campbell Bower in grisly make-up.

“Netflix’s crown jewel was back to its best, and sets up an explosive, emotional series finale, due to begin production in 2023.”