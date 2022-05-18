‘Nobody Knows’ actress Kim Sae-ron booked, under investigation for DUI

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been booked and is currently being investigated for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

Today (May 18), a spokesperson from the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul said in a statement to South Korean news site OSEN that the Nobody Knows actress has been booked under charges of a drunk driving incident that happened earlier in the morning.

According to Asia Economy, police officers were dispatched to the district of Cheongdam in Gangnam after they received several reports of a vehicle driving unsteadily. Kim then reportedly crashed into a guardrail and a tree around 8am local time, per YTN.

The actress was given a breathalyser test at the scene of the incident, but has since been moved to a hospital after Kim requested a blood test to be taken, according to OSEN. “After the blood is drawn, we will request the National Forensic Service to check the alcohol concentration in the blood,” added the Gangnam Police Station, as translated by Soompi.

Kim’s agency, the privately-held entertainment company Goldmedalist, has since issued a statement about the incident, saying that it was currently verifying the information.

