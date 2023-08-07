‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ actor “almost died” in Iceland horse-riding accident

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens actor Bowen Yang has said that he “almost died” in a production mishap when a horse that he was riding bucked in fear.

Yang revealed on his Las Culturistas podcast recently that the incident happened while shooting season three of the sitcom in Iceland.

“Actually, [it’s] not fun to be on a horse,” Yang said. “[I’ve] ridden a horse for camera. Guess what? This crew, and I love this crew, but this crew decided to have a drone, and of course the horse don’t know what the fuck that is, and then I almost died.”

He continued: “I almost died in Iceland! Even hundreds of yards away, these horses can clock. They were spooked and then I almost [fell off]. I almost got bucked and there was part of me though that was like, ‘This is a good way to go.’”

During the third season of the HBO series Yang’s character travels to Iceland to find his distant relatives.

Elsewhere during the shoot Yang suffered another blunder of sorts when a piece of toilet roll that was stuck to his shoes was spotted by crew members. “The other narrative from Iceland was that I had a piece of used toilet paper – my own used toilet paper – stuck to my shoe and then everybody on set saw,” he said.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is a HBO show created by Awkwafina – known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – in which the actress plays a fictionalised version of herself growing up in Queens, New York.

Yang, meanwhile, is a Saturday Night Live regular who made headlines last year for his skit that took aim at Kanye West’s failed attempt to strike a deal with Skechers.