Norm Macdonald filmed secret stand-up special before his death

Norm Macdonald made one final stand-up special before his death last year, which will now be released on Netflix on May 30.

The comedian, who died on September 14 aged 61 after a nine-year battle with cancer, privately shot a one-hour stand-up special the night before he went into hospital for a procedure in the summer of 2020.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald’s longtime producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, said: “His test results were not good, so during the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case – as he put it – things went south.

“It was his intention to have a special to share if something happened.”

The special was shot entirely in Macdonald’s living room in a single take, with his illness preventing him from filming the material in front of a live audience.

Hoekstra said Macdonald “ended up watching it before he passed away” and suggested the title, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.

The special will also feature clips of Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon discussing the comedian at the recent Netflix Is A Joke festival.

Macdonald was part of the Saturday Night Live cast from 1993 to 1998, where he became known as the anchor of the show’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment for three seasons.

After leaving SNL, the comedian starred in 1998 film Dirty Work and his own sitcom The Norm Show from 1999 to 2001. In 2018, he received his own talk show on Netflix titled Norm Macdonald Has A Show.

Paying tribute following his death, actor Jim Carrey on Twitter wrote: “He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”