‘Normal People’ stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunite in New York

Normal People’s Paul Mescal has reunited with his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones in New York.

Edgar-Jones, who played Marianne Sheridan in the hit series based on the novel by author Sally Rooney, posted various pictures from around the city on Instagram.

One selfie photo features Mescal, who played Connor Waldron in the series, which is captioned: “Kewl cats and kittens in NYC.”

The romantic drama was released on BBC Three in April last year, following the relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell throughout their school years.

While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, Mescal previously told NME about the chances of it coming back: “Series one is the book. But we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”

“That’s what’s so wonderful about the book,” Edgar-Jones added. “At the end, they’re very much alive and you’re left not knowing where they’re gonna go.

“It’s upsetting to read but it’s also quite thrilling and realistic. We’ve left the series in a similar way. I think it’s quite interesting to leave it open.”

Following Daniel Craig’s last bow as James Bond in No Time To Die, Mescal even addressed rumours of him taking up the 007 mantle following Normal People’s success.

“Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don’t know,” Mescal said. “If it ever came my way, we’d have a discussion about it. I don’t know.

“I don’t want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless.”