Disney has shared a trailer for upcoming documentary Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – check it out below.

Set to be released on September 8 as part of Disney+ Day, the documentary charts Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker respectively for the first time since 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith.

A synopsis reads: “This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen – and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters… while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.

Advertisement

“Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.”

Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder will arrive on Disney+ on the same day, alongside a making-of film titled Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Thor: Love And Thunder featuring cast interviews and unseen footage from the set.

Other releases on Disney+ Day include the live-action retelling of Pinocchio from director Robert Zemeckis and a new short from The Simpsons titled Welcome To The Club.

“Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun,” the short’s synopsis reads.

In a four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NME wrote: “Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring back Jar Jar Binks in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off.”