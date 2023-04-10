‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor gives update on second season

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy have given an update on a second season of the Disney+ show.

The Star Wars spin-off show, which debuted in May 2022, followed Obi-Wan’s (McGregor) journey to save a kidnapped Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and return her to safety.

No second season has yet been confirmed for the show, but McGregor shared his desire to return to the role when speaking at this week’s Star Wars Celebration event.

Revealing that “it feels really good” to be back in the role, McGregor said (via SFF Gazette): “There’s something that’s opened up in my heart again.”

Of a potential second season of the show, he added: Hopefully, someone might think we should do some more…”

The person in question may be Kennedy, who told Variety: “That is not in active development. But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another.”

She added: “Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We’ll turn our attention to [Obi-Wan Kenobi] again maybe down the road.”

In a four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NME wrote: “Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring back Jar Jar Binks in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off.”

Elsewhere at Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that three new films are in the works for the franchise, with the film’s directors also shared.

The first film in the franchise will be directed by James Mangold, who has directed this year’s upcoming Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. This film will explore “the first Jedi to wield the force”, according to Kennedy (via Empire).

The second will be directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni. This film will tie into The Mandalorian universe and will be a “cinematic event” about the “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic.” It will be set between Return Of The Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The final film will be helmed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will move 15 years beyond The Rise Of Skywalker. This film will be set in an era described as the “New Jedi Order” and will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.