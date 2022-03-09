‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ shares first-look images from new series

A series of new images from the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ have just been released – take a look below.

Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as the titular Star Wars character in the new TV show, which will see him face off against Inquisitor Reva.

Entertainment Weekly has shared a number of new images, featuring McGregor as well as Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) who has been cast as Reva.

Advertisement

Check out the new images here:

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of the 2005 Star Wars film Revenge Of The Sith, where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up,” McGregor told the publication of the new series.

The show’s director Deborah Chow added of Inquisitor Reva that the character is “ruthlessly ambitious”, while Ingram compared her to the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader.

“They share a common dark-side goal. They’re on the same team,” she said, before adding that “it’s all heart” in terms of Reva’s ambition.

Advertisement

Last year, Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy discussed the “incredibly emotional” reunion between McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who also played the character in the past, for the show.

The series premiere date of May 25 for Obi-Wan Kenobi also marks the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope.