‘Revenant’ star Oh Jung-se involved car accident that left one dead

Revenant and Sweet Home actor Oh Jung-se was recently involved in a car accident that left one dead.

According to a news report by SBS Star, Oh Jung-se was being driven in a can by his manager in the countryside of South Chungcheong Province when their vehicle collided with a tractor that was being driven by an elderly couple.

It’s reported that a man in his 60s has passed away, while his wife has suffered “severe injuries” and was “immediately taken to a nearby hospital”. As for Oh Jung-se and his manager, they only suffered “minor injuries”.

SBS Star also reports that the Sweet Home actor’s manager told local police that the tractor had “unexpectedly appeared on the road”. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the police have reportedly ruled out drunk driving and speeding.

In a statement about the accident, Oh Jung-se’s management agency Prain TPC said: “We are hesitant to discuss the accident in detail since it was an accident that claimed the life of one man and no comprehensive findings have been made public yet.”

“But above all, we would like to express our condolences to the bereaved family and apologise to the public for alarming them with such bad news,” the agency added.