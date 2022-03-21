OH MY GIRL’s Arin, ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ star Yoo In-soo join K-drama by ‘Hotel Del Luna’ writers

The producers of upcoming tvN K-drama Hwan Hon have announced the addition of OH MY GIRL member Arin and All Of Us Are Dead’s Yoo In-soo to its cast.

Today (March 21), a representative from the production confirmed to Newsen that the two stars would be joining the cast of the upcoming fantasy-romance series, which will be led by Lee Jae-wook (True Beauty) and Jung So-min (Monthly Magazine Home).

“With the addition of rising global stars Yoo In-soo and Arin, our final lineup has become even more solid,” they wrote, as translated by Soompi. “Please look forward to the improved depth of acting and the explosive charms that the two will display as Park Dang-gu and Jin Cho-yeon respectively.”

Other previously announced cast members include former NU’EST member Minhyun, Shin Seung-ho (D.P), Yoo Joon-sang (Penthouse 2), Oh Na-ra (Racket Boys) and Jo Jae-yoon (The King: Eternal Monarch).

Hwan Hon is said to be a fantasy romance drama taking place in the fictional nation of Daeho. The series will follow its main characters, whose fates become intertwined after encountering magic that swaps their souls.

Slated to premiere sometime this year, Hwan Hon will be written by the Hong Sisters, who previously wrote screenplays for a number of hit dramas including Hotel Del Luna, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho, Master’s Sun and more. They will be joined by What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim director Park Joon-hwa.