OH MY GIRL’s Seunghee to star in new coming-of-age K-drama premiering in March

OH MY GIRL singer Seunghee has been cast in an upcoming K-drama from KBS tentatively titled Oasis.

The announcement was made yesterday (January 18) by KBS representatives via a statement to Star News. “Girl group OH MY GIRL’s Seunghee has been cast as Oh Jung-shin’s (played by A Business Proposal’s Seol In-ah) best friend Ham Yang-ja in the drama,” the statement read, per translations by Soompi.

According to the Korean news outlet, Oasis is set during the 1980s and ’90s, when South Korea was undergoing rapid economic and cultural growth. The series will focus on three young characters who give everything to protect their dreams, friendships and first loves. The series is currently slated to premiere sometime in March.

It was previously confirmed that the three main characters of Oasis will be played by The King of Desert’s Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-ah and Once Upon A Small Town’s Chu Young-woo, per Soompi. Alchemy of Souls: Light And Shadow’s Do Sang-woo will also be appearing in a supporting role.

Seunghee’s character, Yang-ja, was described by Star News as Jung-shin’s best friend since their time in high school, who has had a lifelong dream of becoming a professional singer and takes the first step to move from the countryside to the city in order to realise that dream. In the same report, KBS also said of Seunghee: “You will be able to see Seunghee’s many different sides as she takes on the challenge of her first-ever role in a major broadcasting station series.”

Although Seunghee has been a television personality with roles as hosts and judges on several reality series, her upcoming supporting role on Oasis will mark one of the three times she has starred in a drama series. She first made her acting debut in the 2015 iteration of web drama Loss:Time:Life, and then later acted alongside bandmate Binnie in another web drama in 2020 titled Turtle Channel.

Seunghee last released music as part of OH MY GIRL in March 2022 with their sophomore studio album ‘Real Love’, featuring a lead single of the same name. Their only domestic release of 2022, the 10-track record included an instrumental version of the title track, as well as B-sides such as ‘Eden’, ‘Kiss and Fix’ and ‘Dear Rose’.