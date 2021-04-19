Olivia Coleman could be joining Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+, according to reports.

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Coleman is in talks to join the new Marvel series alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Jackson and Mendelsohn will reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skull Talos. Kingsley Ben-Adir has also been cast in the series.

As reported in Deadline, the series “showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Coleman recently went viral on social media after her enthusiastic response to losing two Golden Globes.

The Oscar-winner was up in two categories during February’s virtual ceremony – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for The Crownand Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Father.

However, Colman’s enthusiastic response when losing the TV award to The Crown co-star Emma Corrin has won praise online after she was seen clapping enthusiastically before getting up to dance.

Similarly, when losing the film category to Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian, Colman was seen clapping joyfully for her fellow actress.

In other news, Marvel have just released the first trailer for the anticipated new superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings.

he new adventure sees Simu Liu take on the role of the titular Master of Kung Fu, confronting a past that he thought he left behind, with the film set to be the first MCU outing to centre on an Asian superhero.

Shang-Chi, which is due for release on September 3, also stars Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.