Olivia Colman in tears as she pays tribute to late father in Emmys speech

Olivia Colman paid tribute to her late father in her Emmys acceptance speech, who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress picked up Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix‘s The Crown, beating fellow nominees Emma Corrin, Elisabeth Moss, MJ Rodriguez, Uzo Aduba and Jurnee Smollett.

Picking up the award in a London studio away from the main ceremony in Los Angeles, Colman became emotional during her acceptance speech.

“Thank you very much. I would have put money on that not happening,” Colman said.

OLIVIA COLMAN EMMY WINNER ❤️ SHE DESERVES THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/cHOXEtW5GU — véro // ✿ (@vlovesemma) September 20, 2021

“This is amazing. What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

“I’m going to be very quick because I’m very teary as I wish my Dad was here to see this. I lost my dad during COVID, and he would have loved all of this.”

The end of Colman’s speech was bleeped out, with it believed she said, “Michaela Coel, fuck yes!” after she won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You.

The show’s fourth season was Colman’s last as the Queen, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role in The Crown’s upcoming fifth season.

The Crown was the big winner at this year’s Emmys, winning Outstanding Drama Series for the first time, while cast members Colman, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Mendez all picked up awards.